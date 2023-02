Yuri Collins was held to just 1 assist. That just doesn’t happen. SLU’s point guard was slowed down by foul trouble and Fordham’s defense and the Billikens lost at Fordham 75-65 on Tuesday in the Bronx. NY. The loss ends SLU’s six game winning streak. The Billikens only attempted nine 3-pointers making just two.

SLU falls to 15-7, 7-2 in Atlantic 10 games. Next up is a huge conference showdown with VCU on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.