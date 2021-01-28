Former Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo enters NHL COVID-protocols

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7)plays against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been put into the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocols, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reports, at the same time the Las Vegas Golden Knights game against the Blues slated for Thursday night has been postponed.

The league cited positive tests of a player and an additional member of the Golden Knights coaching staff as reasons for postponing the game. It is unclear if Pietrangelo tested positive, or if he was identified as an exposure risk through contact tracing.

Jeremy Rutherford, Blues Reporter for The Athletic reports that league protocols may help limit concerns that Blues players could be at risk.

Players can't leave the hotel. Petro was bummed that they couldn't come to his house the night before. This is why. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 28, 2021

The Blues are scheduled to play next in Anaheim Saturday night