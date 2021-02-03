Former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice care

16 Nov 1998: Head coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 30-7.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chief’s head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice care facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a statement from his family, Schottenheimer was moved to hospice care on Saturday, January 30, and is listed in stable condition at this time.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love,” said his wife Pat Schottenheimer, speaking on behalf of their children, Kristin and Brian, “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other…one play at a time.”

The 77-year-old coached the Chiefs from 1989 to 1998. During his time in Kansas City, he won more than 100 games.

Schottenheimer coached the Browns from 1984 through 1988. After, he moved to Kansas City, where he coached for almost a decade. He then coach Washington for the 2001 season, and the Chargers from 2002 through 2006. During his coaching career with four different teams, Schottenheimer reached nearly 350 games.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

FOX4 will continue to update as information becomes available.

