Former East St. Louis standout Thomas gets USFL shot

ST. LOUIS–While fans here in St. Louis wait to see if the newest iteration of the XFL will include a team here next spring, another spring football league, this one kicking off this spring, is giving a prolific former local high school standout a chance.

The USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers on Wednesday drafted wide receiver Jeff Thomas on the second day of player selections.

The USFL will feature 8 teams playing over twelve weeks, all in Birmingham, Alabama, with the league’s championship game in Canton, Ohio. Games will be broadcast on FOX and NBC.

Thomas played at East St. Louis from 2013 to 2016, and then in college at the University of Miami. He went undrafted in 2020 and signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots, but did not make the team out of training camp.

“I’m tremendously grateful for everything god put me through to get to this point. Just one step closer to my dreams! I’m ready to work and win games for this amazing program that took a chance on me! Y’all got a great, humbled kid from 89 Blocks! Let’s work man!!,” Thomas shared on Twitter.

There are other St. Louis connections to the league:

Former St. Louis Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher is coaching the Michigan Panthers.

Former St. Louis BattleHawks QB Jordan Ta’amu was selected with the second pick overall by the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Former Missouri OL Paul Adams was drafted by the New Orleans Breakers

Former Missouri WR J’Mon Moore was drafted by the New Jersey Generals

The draft ends Wednesday.

The regular season kicks off April 16.