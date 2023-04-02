DALLAS, Texas — A former Missouri women’s basketball player is a champion with another SEC team.

Former South Carolina and Mizzou forward LaDazhia Williams scored 20 points and five rebounds to help LSU win the women’s basketball national championship over Iowa 102-85.

Williams averaged 10 points and six rebounds in her graduate year with the LSU Tigers.

She spent her first two seasons of college in Columbia, S.C. before heading to Columbia, Missouri to spend two years under coach Robin Pingeton.

She averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 56% from the floor.

The Bradenton, Florida native was a key piece in the Tigers’ title run averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 59.7% from the floor.