Former ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ David Vobora specializes in helping disabled veterans

ST. LOUIS – David Vobora was selected by the St. Louis Rams as the final draft pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. It earned him the distinction of being that year’s “Mr. Irrelevant.” Vobora played more than three seasons with the Rams and Seahawks but is spending his post-football days doing something entirely different. He runs a gym in the Dallas area that specializes in helping disabled military veterans. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne shares Vobora’s story of overcoming addiction to help others.
