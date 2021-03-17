Former NBA player paralyzed after being struck while riding bike

20 Dec 2000: Shawn Bradley #44 of the Dallas Mavericks walks on the court as Head Coach Don Nelson looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers 106-101. NOTE TO USER: It is expressly understood that the only rights Allsport are offering to license in this Photograph are one-time, non-exclusive editorial rights. No advertising or commercial uses of any kind may be made of Allsport photos. User acknowledges that it is aware that Allsport is an editorial sports agency and that NO RELEASES OF ANY TYPE ARE OBTAINED from the subjects contained in the photographs.Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez /Allsport

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Former Dallas Mavericks player Maverick Shawn announced Wednesday that he is paralyzed after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike earlier this year.

Bradley, who played for multiple NBA teams and retired in 2005, was struck from behind while riding his bike near his home in St. George, Utah. He suffered traumatic injuries to his spinal cord that left him paralyzed, the Mavericks confirmed in a news release.

Bradley received neck fusion surgery and has been in the hospital for the past eight weeks, according to the team.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit,” Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavericks, said on Wednesday. “We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

According to the team, Bradley expressed his appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received since January.

“His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia,” the team said in a statement. “Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.”

