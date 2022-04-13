Former St. Louis Rams head coach Jim Haslett will lead one of the eight XFL franchises when the league returns to the field next year.

Haslett joins Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward, and Rod Woodson as coaches for February 2023 relaunch.

“Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions, and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” said Dany Garcia, co-owner and chairwoman of the XFL.

Haslett joined the Rams as defensive coordinator in 2006. He became interim head coach in 2008 after the Scott Linehan was fired. The Rams went 2-10 under Haslett. He was released after that season and bounced around semi-pro football and NFL jobs.

In a press statement Wednesday, the league said it would make announcements about teams, cities, and venues in the coming months.

It’s unclear if the BattleHawks will be part of the XFL resurgence. The St. Louis BattleHawks were a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy. The league was then acquired by actor and former pro wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife.