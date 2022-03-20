LOS ANGELES – Days after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams and signing with the Carolina Panthers, Johnny Hekker posted a message to Rams fans on Instagram to thank them for their years of support. That includes you, St. Louis.

“To my fans in St. Louis, Los Angeles and around the world, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the amazing ways you have supported and encouraged me and my family,” Hekker wrote.

Hekker was one of the last Rams players on the current roster to be acquired by the team while they played in St. Louis. Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein are the last two on the roster to have that connection.

Hekker signed with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. In Week 2 of his rookie season, Hekker threw the first and only touchdown of his career on a fake field goal.

No. 6 made note of that historic moment in his Instagram post, which happened in the Edward Jones Dome in front of more than 53,000 fans.

He also made mention of “nights out at OB Clark’s that usually ended in karaoke down the street.”

Hekker has gone on to be a four-time All Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2015-2017). In December 2019, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.