WASHINGTON – Former SLU Billiken Jordan Goodwin should make his NBA debut Tuesday night. If so, he will hit the floor for the Washington Wizards.

The Centreville, Illinois native averaged 16-points, six rebounds, and four assists for Washington’s G-league team. The Wizards signed Goodwin to a ten-day contract.

The Wizards make it official. See you in the Association, @JGood_0! #TeamBlue 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/t6TEE2AteQ — Saint Louis Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) December 27, 2021

Several of their players are in COVID protocols. That includes St. Louisan Bradley Beal. But Beal could be back in time for Tuesday night’s game against Miami.