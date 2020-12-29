Former SLUH standout McKissic enters college transfer portal

UMKC guard Brandon McKissic (3) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 90-61. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Brandon McKissic, a St. Louis University High School graduate, announced on Twitter Monday night that he was entering the transfer portal.

His social media post did not offer an explanation for the decision.

McKissic, a senior for the Kansas City Roos (UMKC), was the team’s leading scorer (15.8) and had impressed in games this season against Kansas State (24 points), Toledo (21), and most recently, an 18 point effort against Saint Louis University.

The NCAA has given winter season athletes an additional year of eligibility, meaning McKissic would be able to play for a new program at the start of the 2021-2022 season.

