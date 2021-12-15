Former St. Louis BattleHawk QBs reunite in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 08: Jordan Ta’Amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks to pass against the DC Defenders during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–The last time Jordan Ta’amu and Tyler Heinicke were on the same team during a regular season game week, they were in very different roles than the ones they have this time.

Wednesday, the Washington Football Team announced it had signed Ta’amu to its practice squad, due to the expectation that practice squad QB Kyle Allen will be heading for the NFL’s COVID list. Heinicke, who was Ta’amu’s backup when they were both St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, is Washington’s starting QB.

Heinicke is nursing an elbow problem that put him on the injury report, although he did practice with the team Wednesday.

Kyle Shurmur would be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Heinicke’s backup this weekend.

Observers on social media pointed out the irony of the switched roles for the two former St. Louis quaterbacks.

Ta’amu led the BattleHawks to a 3-2 record in St. Louis in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season and ultimately sent the league into bankruptcy proceedings. Ta’amu has bounced around the NFL’s practice squad circuit in recent years.

Heinicke was pressed into duty to play in Washington’s Wild Card playoff game last year, where he impressed in a loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. He’s been the starter this year in Washington since Ryan Fitzpatrick went down to injury earlier this season.

The XFL has said it plans to re-emerge in 2023.

