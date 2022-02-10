St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil and team owner Georgia Frontiere stand on the awards stand as confetti falls following the Rams’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2000, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ST. LOUIS–The third time as a finalist was not the charm for a former St. Louis Rams wide receiver aiming for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the man who coached him to a Super Bowl title learned Thursday he is getting his ticket to Canton, Ohio this summer.

The NFL revealed the 2022 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night as part of the league’s NFL Honors program ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. Dick Vermeil, who coached the Rams, Eagles, and Chiefs, was elected in the coaching category. He was the only finalist in the category, but still needed approval from 80 percent of the overall electorate. But Torry Holt, one of 15 modern era finalists, came up short in a bid to join “Greatest Show on Turf” offensive teammates including wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Marshall Faulk, quarterback Kurt Warner, and offensive lineman Orlando Pace, along with safety Aeneas Williams who have already been enshrined.

In 15 years as an NFL head coach, Vermeil went 120-109. His 1980 Philadelphia Eagles reached the Super Bowl after the 1980 season but lost to the Raiders. In 1999, he guided the St. Louis Rams to their only championship as a franchise, then stepped down, before emerging after the next season to lead the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s full-circle moment for Vermeil to learn the news while the Super Bowl is in Los Angeles. Vermeil got his start coaching special teams for the Rams in 1969 at the age of 33, before becoming the offensive coordinator at UCLA the following year. He returned to the Rams in 1971 as an offensive assistant for three seasons, before going back to UCLA to become head coach in 1974. He became an NFL head coach for the first time when Philadelphia hired him in 1976