Former St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt named Pro Football HOF semifinalist

ST. LOUIS – OCTOBER 19: Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams makes the catch for the touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 19, 2003 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS- Could this time be the charm?

Torry Holt, who could be the last player from the “Greatest Show On Turf” era of the St. Louis Rams to get consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was announced as one of 26 semifinalists for possible induction as part of the 2022 class. This is his eighth time as a semifinalist.

Holt, who played for the St. Louis Rams from 1999-2008 and broke the record for most receiving yards in a decade (12,594), was a finalist in 2021 for the second straight year, but fell short.

There are five other wide receivers in the semifinal class: Reggie Wayne (Colts), Anquan Boldin (Cardinals/Ravens/49ers/Lions), Steve Smith (Panthers/Ravens), Hines Ward (Steelers), and Devin Hester (Bears/Falcons/Ravens), who will also be considered because of his kick return prowess.

The 26 semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 Modern Era finalists before the class is introduced over Super Bowl weekend in February.

The man who coached Holt to a Super Bowl in St. Louis is also up for Hall consideration. Dick Vermeil is one of three candidates in the ‘Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees’.