Former UMass forward commits to Missouri Basketball

The Woodstock Academy’s Ronnie Degray #13 in action against CBD-Montverde during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

ST. LOUIS- The University of Missouri scored another transfer out of the portal Wednesday night, with the news that forward Ronnie DeGray III has committed to Cuonzo Martin’s program.

DeGray III played in 15 games this past season as a freshman for the Minutemen, averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also shot 37 percent from three-point range. Under NCAA rules, he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.

Martin had spoken of looking for additional scoring and rebounding help in trying to fill out the remainder of his roster. DeGray’s commitment leaves one roster spot open.

DeGray III hails from Parker, Colorado and attended the Woodstock (CT) Academy. He joins DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State), Jarron “Boogie” Coleman (Ball State) and Amari Davis (Green Bay) as transfer additions to the roster, along with a 5-member freshman class set to enroll.