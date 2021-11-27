Fox 2 Prep Zone football playoffs, Saturday, November 27, 2021

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Christmas Traditions Festival is a celebration that business owners on Main Street in St. Charles rely on to stay afloat, especially coming out of the pandemic. But, they worry barriers will block the shoppers they need this season.

"The question is do we have a shopping and dining district or do we have a street party district?" said Robert Schuette, owner of First Capitol Trading Collectibles and Gifts.

Business owners on Main Street were notified on Nov. 2 that the St. Charles Fire chief approved a city ordinance to block off the strip from parking on weekends during the Christmas Traditions Festival for public safety reasons … but they say, blocking vehicles also block sales.