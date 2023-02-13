For three decades Gus Johnson has been coming into your living room announcing sports with his unmatched enthusiasm, but there’s something else that had him really excited.

In the wake of the Covid shutdown, Johnson enrolled at Harvard University to take part in a special program. The lead broadcaster for FOX Sports coverage of college football and college basketball talks with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about that experience and his career.

This weekend FOX Network will carry a documentary type program on his time on campus. “Back to School with Gus Johnson” will air Saturday (Feb. 18th) at 7pm eastern.