Francis Howell senior scores 55 points in comeback win over O’Fallon Christian

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Sam Thompson scored a career-high 55 points to lead Francis Howell Vikings over to a comeback victory over O’Fallon Christian on Monday.
Thompson—a 6’10”, 260-pound senior—is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game following Monday’s dominating performance.
Howell beat O’Fallon Christian by a final score of 73-61 in the Winter Hoops Classic.
Thompson has a scholarship offer from Southeastern Missouri on the table but has not yet decided where he’ll attend college.