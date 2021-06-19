Freeburg & Mascoutah win State Championships

It was a big day for southern Illinois high schools on Friday, June 18. The Freeburg Midgets won the Class 2 Illinois baseball state championship, beating Timothy Christian 12-0. It’s the second baseball championship for Freeburg High School.

In boys track, Mascoutah brought the state championship. It’s the school’s first state championship in any sport since 1979.

In girls soccer, several local high schools won state semi-final games.

In Class 1, Althoff won their semi-final game 3-0 over Wheaton Academy,

In Class 2, Triad beat St. Viator 1-0,

and in Class 3, O’Fallon beat Libertyville 3-1.

All three schools will play tomorrow for state championships.