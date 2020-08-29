Friday nights football returns with new safety precautions

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – High school football games returned to some communities on Friday with new COVID-19 protocols in place.

Only immediate family members of players, cheerleaders, and band members could enter at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill for a game against Hillsboro.

“Normally when we have a Friday night football game our stadiums are packed,” said Northwest Athletic Director Jeff Taggart.

He said the district feels fortunate to be able to play games with safety protocols including a mask requirement to enter the stadium. Markings on bleachers help provide families a guide for social distancing. Concession stands served pre-packaged food.

“As long as they got to play, I was willing to do whatever we had to do,” said Christy Heth, mother of a Hillsboro football player. “We’ve been praying since March that this would not be cancelled, so we are so excited to be here.”

“It’s great just to see them getting together and having fun,” said Don Sherman, grandfather of a Northwest cheerleader. “It’s the way it should be.”

Taggart said athletes are required to wear facemasks when they are not participating in vigorous activity. The school live-streamed the game so fans who were not family members could see the game.