From Covid-19 to Golf Hole in One

Things are definitely trending up for Ryan Weinhaus and his family.   The former Missouri State golfer recently had a hole in one and also found out that he and his wife Brittanie are expecting a child.   It’s a dramatic turn of events after the Weinhaus family made national headlines with 5 members coming down with Covid-19.   Ryan, his wife, his brother, and his mother and father all battled the coronavirus at the same time.   FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with Ryan as they reflect on the wild ride that 2020 has been.

