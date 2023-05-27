ST. LOUIS – One of the largest e-sports competitions in the St. Louis region returns this weekend, expected to bring thousands to Ballpark Village through Sunday.

Saturday marks the second day of the Gateway Legends tournament, a three-day e-sports extravaganza sponsored by Fair St. Louis. Winners will have a chance to earn up to $10,000 in prize money.

Gamers are putting their talents to the test through the Nintendo Switch game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Organizers say the game is “the perfect balance of cooperative, competitive [and] energetic” to bring the best out of gamers.

Some gamers were lucky enough to have their matches played on the large LED screen on Bally Sports Live! Hundreds are facing off on monitors in the Crown Room.

High school and middle school teams started Friday and some are still competing into Saturday for the MOSEF State Championship. More than 500 regional, national and international gamers are expected to compete through Saturday evening in the non-school portion of the competition. The championship rounds are set for Sunday.

Gateway Legends has been held around Memorial Day Weekend for each of the last three years. The competition is proof that e-sports is a booming business. The global eSports market is projected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $6.75 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights.

