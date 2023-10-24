Adolis Garcia had a record-setting ALCS and now the Texas Rangers

are going to the World Series. Texas won in Houston 11-4 in Monday’s Game 7 as Garcia

hit 2 homers and drove in 5 runs. The former Cardinals outfielder

was named ALCS MVP after driving in 15 runs in the 7 games setting a new major

league record for RBI in a playoff series. The Rangers are in the World Series for the first time

since 2011 when they lost to the Cardinals. Game 1 will be Friday night in Arlington, Texas

against either Philadelphia or Arizona. The Phillies host the Diamondbacks in a Game 7 in the NLCS on Tuesday night.