The University of Missouri board of curators is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the hiring of a new men’s basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is expected to be the coach hired. Gates is the current coach at Cleveland State University. He has been their coach for the last three seasons compiling a 50-40 record there. Gates is 42 years old and a native of Chicago, IL. He will take over the basketball program from Cuonzo Martin, who was relieved of his duties after five season as Mizzou’s basketball coach. Gates is expected to be introduced as the Tigers new coach on Tuesday afternoon after the board meets.

