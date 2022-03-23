ST. LOUIS–Newly-installed Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is in his second official day on the job. Before the end of his first day, he learned that at least three players from the 2021-2022 roster were entering the transfer portal.

As Gates proved when he took over at Cleveland State late in the summer of 2019 but still managed to build a program that would ultimately win Horizon League titles, every day counts. So what does he have to put atop his to-do list as he gets to work? Here are some suggestions:

Finalize a staff: Putting a basketball staff together isn’t as daunting as it is for football just because of the sheer numbers. Gates wasn’t talking about specific assistants Tuesday during his news conference, but it’s a good bet he’s already got people in mind. It will likely ramp up next weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans as coaches look for gigs. Gates needs a staff that will keep the next EJ Liddell, the next Courtney Ramey, the next Caleb Love and players of that ilk, from going elsewhere. His contract has not been released yet so we still don’t know the kind of money he’ll have available to spend on an assistant pool.

Aiden Shaw & Trevon Brazile: Of the four players who have either de-committed or entered their names in the transfer portal since the end of the season, Brazile’s name should draw the most concern from Gates and his staff. Shaw’s move to reopen his recruitment is no surprise given the coaching change. Both are the kind of players who profile well in a Gates offense that figures to want long athletic players who can get up and down the court, score and block shots. After missing the start of the season, Brazile flashed tantalizing potential. The good news is, Gates recruited Brazile for Cleveland State before the forward committed to Missouri. The bad news?

Name Image & Likeness: KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet reported Tuesday that Brazile was in the transfer portal “largely to field Name, Image & Likeness offers”. Gates said that NIL isn’t the only reason a recruit chooses a school, which is true, but there is at least a perception that Missouri isn’t competitive in this area. Schools can’t line up NIL deals for athletes, but they can most certainly create an environment where businesses and boosters are stepping forward to get behind the athletes who will make the school successful. This may be the “Show Me” state, but the athletic department’s second-largest revenue generating sport can’t afford to fall further behind other programs off the court.

Roster: Gates used the mantra “You didn’t choose me, but I choose you,” Tuesday in describing his meeting with his team. Roster math always has a way of sorting itself out so we won’t sit here and pretend to know who is coming and going, especially in the era of the transfer portal. But it is worth noting that unless the coaching change is grounds for an NCAA waiver, all the players who transferred in last season have already used their “free pass” to transfer and play immediately. That means four roster spots that may not turn over, despite a need to get a clear point guard, an immediate scorer and help on the interior, especially if Brazile, Shaw or Kobe Brown don’t return to the fold.