ST. LOUIS — MindsEye, a non-profit that serves the blind and visually impaired, will host its 16th “Ultimate BeepBall Tournament” this Saturday, June 25th. The tournament is part of the first “BeepBall Weekend” in St. Louis.

BeepBall is a modified version of baseball tailored to blind or visually impaired people.

In preparation for the event, the Gateway Archers, the competitive BeepBall team that MindsEye started, held a practice and demonstration of the game at the SLU Softball Fields on Thursday. The Gateway Archers were formed in 2020 and earned a 9th place finish at the National Beep Baseball Association League World Series last year.

The Ultimate BeepBall Tournament takes place from 9 am-3 pm at Fenton Park in Fenton. The public is welcome to attend practice and games on June 24th and 25th.