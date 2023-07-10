SAUGET, IL — Baseball fans in the St. Louis Metro Area hungry to watch a winner don’t have to look too far.

Twenty years after winning the Frontier League championship, the Gateway Grizzlies hope to win it all again. The Grizzlies are 32-17 this season, which is good for first place in the league’s west division.

The team has one of the top offenses in the Frontier League, with top five ranks in hits, batting average, home runs, and runs scored. They also have many players from the St. Louis area, such as Peter Zimmerman, the league leader in RBI, All-Star 3B D.J. Stewart, Mark Vierling, and Alec Whaley, who have contributed to the team’s success.