ST. LOUIS – Nearly every 5k, 10k, marathon, and cycling event was canceled this spring and summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means thousands of St. Louisans have trained for a race and are not able to accomplish their goal. But the team at Big River Running Race Management have come up with an idea to host a race while also helping out small businesses at the same time.

Matt Helbig of Big River Running announced Friday that they would host the Gateway Resilience Run and Ride. It is a springboard from the Gateway Resilience Fund, which is a fundraising drive that will help local businesses that have been impacted by the forced shutdowns.

The virtual “Run and Ride" allows you to complete the race distance on your own at a time and place of your choosing. It comes with all the perks of competing in an actual race like a medal and event t-shirt.

In addition to being able to compete, small businesses will also benefit. Event participants will get discounts at local businesses, while the proceeds will benefit the St. Louis Community Foundation's Gateway Resilience Fund. That fund provides grants to small businesses to support employees, essential contractors, and the owners of small businesses in the St. Louis area.

For more information about the race, just go to www.GatewayResilienceRun.com.