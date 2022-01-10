Georgia takes down Alabama to win National Championship

After a slow first half, the Georgia Bulldogs ran and passed their way past #1 Alabama to win the National Championship in college football, 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis, IN. Trailing 9-6 going into the third quarter, Georgia scored the first touchdown of the game on Zamir White’s one yard run, giving the Bulldogs a 13-9 lead. A controversial turnover awarded to Alabama got the Crimson Tide back in the game. They scored a few plays after Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s fumble, when Bama QB Bryce Young threw a 3 yard TD pass to Cameron Latu and it was 18-13 for the Tide.

Georgia didn’t quit after the sway in momentum. In fact they rallied for three more touchdowns to secure their first championship in football since 1980. The Bulldogs recaptured the lead on a Bennett to Adonai Mitchell 40 yard touchdown pass to make it 19-18 Georgia. Bennett threw another TD pass, this one to Brock Bowers from 15 yards out to increase their lead to 26-18. The Georgia defense closed out the scoring when Kelee Ringo picked off the Bryce Young pass and returned it 79 yards for the pick six touchdown, 33-18 Georgia. The Bulldogs score 20 points in the fourth quarter to win the title.