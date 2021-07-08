Giants avoid sweep, beat Cardinals 5-2

San Francisco Giants’ Donovan Solano breaks his bat hitting an RBI-double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Cardinals were going for a series sweep on Wednesday night in San Francisco, but came up short of that goal, losing 5-2. It looked good early when Nolan Arenado drove in the first run of the game with a double in the first inning. The Giants tied the contest in their half of the first scoring when Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo hit Giants batter Jason Vosler with a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Giants took the lead for good in the second inning on Mike Yastrzemski’s double off the center field wall scoring a run to make it 2-1. Donovan Solano increased the lead to 3-1 in the fifth with a run scoring double.

The Cardinals fought back in the eighth inning when Paul Goldschmidt singled to left to plate Matt Carpenter and cut the deficit to 3-2. The Giants got insurance in their half of the inning on Darin Ruf’s two run homer making it 5-2.

Oviedo pitched four innings allowing two runs, while walking four. He absorbed the loss, falling to 0-5 on the season.

The Cardinals season record stands at 43-45. They finish the first half of this season this weekend in Chicago with a three game series against the Cubs, starting on Friday.