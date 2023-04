The Cardinals will win a series opener at some point this season. At least that’s the

assumption, but they haven’t done it yet losing all eight openers of a series.

The latest was Monday night in San Francisco as the Cardinals lost 4-0.

Jordan Montgomery took a shutout into the 7th inning before things unraveled.

The leadoff hitter reached on an error by Tommy Edman. A few batters later reliever

Drew VerHagen gave up a 3 run homer to J.D. Davis. The Cardinals fell to 9-14 on the season.