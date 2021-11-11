‘God bless you coach’ St. John Vianney mourns loss of former football coach Don Heeb

ST. LOUIS–A man long synonymous with St. John Vianney High School is being remembered as a football coach, athletic director, teacher and a molder of young men for more than three decades.

Don Heeb, who would have the field the Golden Griffins play on later named in his honor, died Wednesday at 85 following a battle with dementia. He is survived by wife Billie, a daughter Robyn, a son Chris, and six grandchildren.

Thoughts and prayers are with Coach Don Heeb & his family as Coach passed away today. Coach Heeb left a lasting legacy on countless young men as an educator, a football coach, as an AD and as a man in the @vianneygriffins community. We were blessed to be led by him! 🙏❤️ — Vianney Football (@VianneyFootball) November 11, 2021

In 31 seasons at the Kirkwood school, from 1966-1996, Heeb’s teams went 210-107-1.

In a poignant Twitter thread, Vianney Basketball Coach Kevin Walsh, himself an alum of the school, paid tribute.

A thread…

Yesterday afternoon legendary Vianney football coach Don Heeb passed away. Coach Heeb was a football coach, teacher, Athletic Director for the @vianneygriffins moreover he was a role model for thousands of young men over his 35 years at Vianney pic.twitter.com/E4eiHmfOIr — Kevin Walsh (@coachkwalsh) November 11, 2021

“Coach Heeb had 25 consecutive winning seasons, multiple playoff berths, several trips to the state quarterfinals and one trip to the semis. He won over 200 games in his career but when talking to teammates and alums these last few days, they don’t talk about the Ws or Ls,” Walsh wrote. “They talk about what Coach Heeb taught them and how he made them feel. We need more gentlemen like Coach Don Heeb in high school athletics. God bless you, Coach.”

Walsh said being named a team captain by Heeb “was the singular event in my life that made me realize I could be a leader.”

The school paid tribute to Heeb with a celebration in his honor back in 2019.

Longtime opponents were also quick to pay tribute and share their respects.

A good and decent man passed away this afternoon a Marianist a Vianney legend—Coach Don Heeb a Hall of Famer in life — thanks COACH your mentoring in my coaching and AD career helped shape me—as we grew older I valued your friendship and outlook on life—we love you coach pic.twitter.com/lIfQiKlPBb — Dick Wehner (@AD_Emeritus) November 11, 2021