‘God bless you coach’ St. John Vianney mourns loss of former football coach Don Heeb

ST. LOUIS–A man long synonymous with St. John Vianney High School is being remembered as a football coach, athletic director, teacher and a molder of young men for more than three decades.
Don Heeb, who would have the field the Golden Griffins play on later named in his honor, died Wednesday at 85 following a battle with dementia. He is survived by wife Billie, a daughter Robyn, a son Chris, and six grandchildren.
In 31 seasons at the Kirkwood school, from 1966-1996, Heeb’s teams went 210-107-1.
In a poignant Twitter thread, Vianney Basketball Coach Kevin Walsh, himself an alum of the school, paid tribute.
“Coach Heeb had 25 consecutive winning seasons, multiple playoff berths, several trips to the state quarterfinals and one trip to the semis. He won over 200 games in his career but when talking to teammates and alums these last few days, they don’t talk about the Ws or Ls,” Walsh wrote. “They talk about what Coach Heeb taught them and how he made them feel. We need more gentlemen like Coach Don Heeb in high school athletics. God bless you, Coach.”
Walsh said being named a team captain by Heeb “was the singular event in my life that made me realize I could be a leader.”
The school paid tribute to Heeb with a celebration in his honor back in 2019.
Longtime opponents were also quick to pay tribute and share their respects.