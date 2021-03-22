Golden Knights roll Blues 5-1 in Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After a tight and low scoring two periods, the Vegas Golden Knights blitzed the Blues for four goals in the third period and won 5-1 on Monday night in Las Vegas, NV. The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jonathan Marchessault’s goal. The Blues answered back with a goal by Vince Dunn to tie the contest at 1-1.

Then the third period happened. Vegas captain Mark Stone scored twice in the final period and the Knights put two more goals past Blues netminder Jordan Binnington for the 5-1 final.

Stone has been a pest against the Blues. He had scored in all four games played against the Blues this season, now with five tallies against St. Louis. The two teams still face each other in four more games this season.

The Blues long road trip finally finishes this coming Wednesday when they play the Wild in Minnesota.