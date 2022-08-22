It was golf for a good cause on Monday at Glen Echo Country Club. “A Caring Plus Foundation” benefits seniors in the north city, north county area of St. Louis. The Foundation supplies anything from food, furnishings and air conditioning to senior citizens who are in need of such necessities. Foundation founder Lewis McKinney, who worked at Anheuser-Busch and played college basketball at Saint Louis University got help today at the event from another St. Louis legend, Isaac Bruce, the former Rams and Hall of Fame wide receiver.

