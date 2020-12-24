Goodwin leads Billikens to win over KC

Billikens senior guard Jordan Goodwin did it again, a double-double that is! Goodwin scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 62-46 win over Kansas City on Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. It’s the seventh game this season that Goodwin has recorded a double-double.

Brandon McKissic, a SLUH alum led the Roos of Kansas City in scoring with 18 points. McKissic, a senior, finally got to play a game in his hometown.

The win improves the Billikens season record to 7-1. SLU begins conference play in the Atlantic 10 on December 30th when they host Duquesne.