Goodwin lifts Saint Louis Billikens over Fordham 68-40

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Louis to a 68-40 win over Fordham.
Javonte Perkins had 19 points for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Hasahn French had 11 rebounds.
The Billikens held Fordham to 40 points, least by a Saint Louis opponent this season.
The Rams made just six field goals in the first half, seven in the second and their 28% shooting was the worst by a Saint Louis opponent this season. Chris Austin had 14 points for the Rams