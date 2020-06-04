Gordon & French returning to Billikens for senior seasons

On Tuesday, Jordan Goodwin announced he will not declare for the NBA Draft and return to Saint Louis Univeristy for his senior basketball season. On Wednesday, Hashan French announced he too would be a Billiken for one more year. This great news, makes SLU not only a favorite to win their conference, the Atlantic 10, but also be in play nationally for a long tournament run.

Billikens mens head basketball coach Travis Ford is excited about his senior laden team that will include team leaders, Goodwin and French.