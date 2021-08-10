Happ pitches well, Cards beat Pirates, 4-1

St. Louis Cardinals starter J.A. Happ pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

J A Happ pitched six solid innings and led the Cardinals to a 4-1 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh to kick off a road trip. Happ, in his second start with the Redbirds, allowed just one hit, a home run to the Pirates Hoy Park, while striking out five to get his first win as a Cardinal.

The offense got it going right away in the contest. Tommy Edman led off the game with his seventh home run of the season, giving St. Louis the quick 1-0 lead. Paul DeJong also homered, another solo shot shot in the second inning, his 15th homer of the season made it a 2-0 game.

Hits in the sixth inning by Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader brought in two more runs to give the Cards a 4-1 cushion. Alex Reyes pitched a flawless ninth inning to earn his 26th save of the season.

The victory again brings the Cardinals back to the .500 with a season record of 56-56.

The Cardinals also announced that Jack Flaherty will return to club’s starting rotation when he pitches Friday at Kansas City against the Royals. Flaherty has been out since May 31 with an oblique injury.