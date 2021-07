ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Beginning this week, more than 50 barbershops and beauty salons in St. Louis County are partnering with the health department in an innovative effort to get more people vaccinated.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page acknowledged the new Sleeves Up STL Initiative is imperative to raising vaccination rates among St. Louis County residents. The county health department is hoping to relay information through local barbershops and salons and set up vaccination sites starting Monday.