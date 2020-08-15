Happy to be in KC: With a fresh contract, Travis Kelce and teammates get back to work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce has had a lot to dance about in the past 24 hours. The All-Pro tight end locked in a contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Kansas City Chiefs for the next six seasons.

When you sign an extension to #RunItBack with the #Chiefs for the next 6 years. @tkelce pic.twitter.com/SCcPqY6EFP — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 14, 2020

“We got great guys in the locker room, we got great guys in the facility, great people in the facility. It’s a fun atmosphere every single time you come to work, and guys don’t want to leave that,” Kelce said Friday.

With a front office led by Clark Hunt and Brett Veach, Kelce and his teammates are confident they’ll make all the right moves.

“Bringing in Andy Reid, I thought that was his (Clark Hunt) best move ever,” he said. “We got all the trust in the world that those guys will get it done, and make it worth our while to be here, and can’t thank them enough for the opportunities that we’ve had up to date.”

With that, as the first padded practice was in the books for “Run it Back Tour” with the guys he loves, he’s ready to continue to make an impact.

“It’s a mind set, everyone’s just eager to get out there and get to work. And as long as we’re working our tail off every single day, we got the players to make plays on Sunday,” Kelce said.

“He has grown, we’ve watched him grow before our eyes, fans included. And he still comes to work every day wanting to get better. You love that part of him, he brings energy every day,” head coach Andy Reid said.

And every day, Kelce’s says he’s happy to be in KC.

“Kansas City, I love you, and I’m thankful I’ll be here for the next 6 years,” Kelce said.