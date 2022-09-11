ST. LOUIS — Padraig Harrington shot a 5-under 66 and has the lead through 36 holes at the Ascension Charity Classic.

Steve Stricker (-6 on Saturday), and Bernhard Langer (-4 on Saturday) are one stroke behind Harrington heading into the final round Sunday.

Harrington, a three-time major winner, was at 11-under 131 at Norwood Hills Country Club. Harrington has two wins and has finished runner-up four times in his first full season on the PGA Champions Tour.

There was also the celebrity golf event going on Saturday at Norwood Hills. Fox 2’s Daniel Esteve recapped all of the fun and golf at the Country Club.