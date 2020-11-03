Hazelwood West grad Devin Williams a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Mo- St. Louis area native and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams made the most of a Rookie season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He’s on the lookout for all the awards he can find.

After taking home the NL Reliever of the Year Award, more hardware might be in @DTrainn_23's future … Congrats to Devin Williams on being named a finalist for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/TtpTylyZdp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 2, 2020

Williams was named as one of three finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, along with Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm and Jake Cronenworth of the Padres.

Williams, a Hazelwood West graduate who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013, went 4-1 with a .33 ERA in 22 games in 2020. His changeup earned quick respect around the game this past season.

Devin Williams’ changeup might be the single greatest pitch in MLB history. Not even kidding. It’s unhittable. pic.twitter.com/M5QPdDHubd — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) September 23, 2020

The winner of the award will be announced November 9 at 5pm CST.