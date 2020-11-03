Hazelwood West grad Devin Williams a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Mo- St. Louis area native and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams made the most of a Rookie season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He’s on the lookout for all the awards he can find.
Williams was named as one of three finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, along with Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm and Jake Cronenworth of the Padres.
Williams, a Hazelwood West graduate who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013, went 4-1 with a .33 ERA in 22 games in 2020. His changeup earned quick respect around the game this past season.
The winner of the award will be announced November 9 at 5pm CST.