Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks continued his dominance over the Cardinals with another stellar pitching performance in their 3-0 shutout win on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Hendricks pitched 7 and a third shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out six Cardinals to get the win. Andre Pallante was the tough luck loser for St. Louis. He pitched six innings, allowing just three runs. Nico Hoerner’s second inning two run homer was all the offense the Cubs needed in building the 2-0 lead. Ian Happ’s double in the 5th inning was the only other run scoring hit in the game.

The Cardinals despite the loss, remained in a tie for first place in the NL Central division. The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Friday. The two teams remained deadlocked for the top spot with identical 40-33 records on the season.