Her Highlights: University of Michigan freshman sprinter Ziyah Holman breaks records

A University of Michigan sprinter is breaking records in her first season as a Wolverine and now she’s gained national attention for her performance on the track.

Freshman Ziyah Holman ran the anchor leg in the 4×400-meter relay at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational at the University of Michigan’s indoor track on Saturday, January 16. There, she made up four seconds to win the race for her team. During the race, Holman wasn’t aware of just how behind her team was.

“I was just more focused on seeing how close I can get to the other girls, but I didn’t really realize we were that behind until I finished it,” Holman said.

She appreciates the attention she’s received since the video of her helping her team win the 4×400 went viral.

“I’m pretty blessed to have this happen to me,” Holman said.

She now holds the school record in the indoors 600 meters at 1:28.08. She said making a name for herself early on was all a part of her plan.

Of course, the pandemic was not a part of that plan.

“We’re very grateful to be able to run because I know some schools aren’t even granted that opportunity this season,” Holman said. “So we really want to take advantage of the time that we have together and make sure we’re following all of the COVID rules.”

Holman isn’t just a collegiate athlete, she’s also competed n the world stage. She helped break the world U20 record in the 4×400 relay to win gold at the 2019 Pan-American Championships.

She is also a serious student, with aspirations of becoming a lawyer. Even during the pandemic she said her classes have been going really well.

“This semester since we’re in season, I kind of got a taste of being on the road and having to balance school work. It is a little harder, but it’s nothing U of M student’s can’t handle. I feel like, you kind of know what you’re getting into when you commit here and you know that there’s a standard to academic excellence that is really prioritized,” Holman said.

