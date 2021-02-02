Her Highlights: Sarah Thomas honored to be first woman to officiate the Big Game

Her Highlights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – In 2015 Sarah Thomas joined the NFL and became the first full-time female official in the league Now she will be the first woman to officiate the Big Game. This honor has been a long time coming for Thomas. Her officiating career began in the early 90s when she attended a high school officials meeting with her older brother Lea.

“I fell in love that moment,” Thomas said. “It felt that I could give back in a sense to just organized sports.”

Her advice to anyone interested in officiating football, is to start local.

“Find an association there and start up in grass roots where you live. Get involved in high school, in your junior highs or middle schools, peewees, Pop Warners and just go do it.”

In 1996 Thomas became the first female in Mississippi to officite a 1-A high school football game. In 2007 she was hired by Conference USA and just two years later she officiated the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Detroit.

As part of the NFL Officiating Development Program, Thomas worked two seasons in the United Football League along with NFL preseason games and training camp practices. Before being assigned to the Big Game, she made history as the down judge in the 2018 Divisional Playoff Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.

She is very proud to be chosen to officiate the Big Game, but the honor wasn’t always on her radar.

“Just being selected for it, I can’t say it was a goal. My goal is just to be number one at my position,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she never set out to be the first anything throughout her officiating career and encourages women to get involved, but only if their heart is truly in it.

“There’s power in numbers and when you start having more and more and more females, no one’s doing it for the recognition. They are doing it because they love it,” she said.

Thomas says she also owes a lot of her success to the men that have motivated her during her time as an official.

“I have to pay tribute to the men too that walked this before me because there weren’t any women in college or in the NFL that I could look up to. If it hadn’t been for the men that accepted me and saw that I was doing it for the same reasons that they are, then I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Thomas will be in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium when the Big Game kicks off Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News