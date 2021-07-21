Here we go again? Report says Texas, Oklahoma probing SEC expansion

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Texas and Oklahoma fans fill the Cotton Bowl during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

ST. LOUIS–Almost nine years to the day since the University of Missouri officially left the Big 12 and joined the Southeastern Conference, are we ready to see another round of realignment that results in a reunion with their former conference foes?

According to the Houston Chronicle, “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation told the paper Wednesday that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC and that an announcement was potentially only weeks away.

The SEC would then become a sixteen-team superconference, further expanding into the state of Texas, and adding two power football brands.

Neither school did much in the way of denying the report.

Statement from Texas on the Houston Chronicle report that Texas and Oklahoma have inquired about joining the SEC:



“Speculation always swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation.” — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) July 21, 2021

Just got a statement from Oklahoma. There's no denial in this, as it fails to mention the Big 12. "The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don't address every anonymous rumor." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 21, 2021

While the idea of superconferences has felt inevitable at some point for those inside the Power 5 world, such a reunion with Texas and Oklahoma could come with a risk for schools like the University of Missouri.

The outsized influence and what some would call blatant favoritism for OU and Texas is in part what drove schools like Missouri, Texas A&M, Colorado (PAC 12) and Nebraska (Big Ten) to look for other pastures in the first place. Financially speaking, adding those specific brands would eventually make an already valuable conference media rights package even more so.

USA Today reports that Texas A&M Atheltic Director Ross Bjork, a former athletic staffer at MU, said “We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas.”

I'm told Texas A&M and Missouri would be a hard no. Only 2 more needed to block an invitation to Texas, OU. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 21, 2021

Texas and Oklahoma spend more annually on their athletic departments than mid-tier programs like Missouri, so the whole “keeping up with the Joneses” aspect of facilities and salaries, which already feels like forever rolling a rock uphill, would show little sign of ever easing.

Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz is among the Tiger contingent that will likely be asked about the development Thursday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.