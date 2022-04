Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Illinois since 2000 using 247Sports. Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: Brett Basanez (2001)

– College: Northwestern

– High school: St Viator (Arlington Heights, IL)

– National ranking: #108 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9667 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (PRO)

#49: A.J. Henning (2020)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, IL)

– National ranking: #102 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9546 rating)

– Position ranking: #18 (WR)

#48: Morris Virgil (2001)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Urbana (Urbana, IL)

– National ranking: #99 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9683 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (RB)

#47: Dan Voltz (2012)

– College: Wisconsin

– High school: Barrington (Barrington, IL)

– National ranking: #98 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9557 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (OG)

#46: Jordan Diamond (2012)

– College: Auburn

– High school: Simeon (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #97 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9557 rating)

– Position ranking: #10 (OT)

#45: Josh King (2016)

– College: Michigan State

– High school: Hinsdale South (Darien, IL)

– National ranking: #94 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9556 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (SDE)

#44: DaVaris Daniels (2011)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Vernon Hills (Vernon Hills, IL)

– National ranking: #93 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9545 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (WR)

#43: Casey Paus (2001)

– College: Washington

– High school: Lincoln-Way Central (New Lenox, IL)

– National ranking: #89 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9711 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (PRO)

#42: Steve Filer (2008)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #88 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9587 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (OLB)

#41: Jake Christensen (2005)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Lockport Township Sch East (Lockport, IL)

– National ranking: #86 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

#40: Craig Drummond (2009)

– College: Ole Miss

– High school: Morgan Park (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #85 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9605 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

#39: Kyle Bosch (2013)

– College: Michigan

– High school: St. Francis (Wheaton, IL)

– National ranking: #85 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9616 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (OG)

#38: Tommy Schutt (2012)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, IL)

– National ranking: #83 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9619 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (DT)

#37: Brett Bell (2001)

– College: Wisconsin

– High school: Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, IL)

– National ranking: #83 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9735 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (CB)

#36: Cole Kmet (2017)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: St. Viator (Arlington Heights, IL)

– National ranking: #82 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9609 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (TE)

#35: Garrett Goebel (2008)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Montini Catholic (Lombard, IL)

– National ranking: #80 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9626 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (DT)

#34: Antonio Johnson (2020)

– College: Texas A&M

– High school: East St. Louis (East Saint Louis, IL)

– National ranking: #78 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.965 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (S)

#33: Robert Hughes (2007)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Hubbard (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #74 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9648 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (RB)

#32: Terry Hawthorne (2009)

– College: Illinois

– High school: East St. Louis (East Saint Louis, IL)

– National ranking: #72 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9664 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (WR)

#31: Isiah Williams (2006)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Chicago Vocational Center (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #69 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9702 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

#30: Bryan Bulaga (2007)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, IL)

– National ranking: #64 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9703 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (OT)

#29: Darius Fleming (2008)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: St. Rita (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #63 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9705 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (OLB)

#28: C.J. Fiedorowicz (2010)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Johnsburg (Mchenry, IL)

– National ranking: #62 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9694 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (TE)

#27: Jamarco Jones (2014)

– College: Ohio State

– High school: De La Salle Institute (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #59 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9708 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (OT)

#26: Ethan Pocic (2013)

– College: LSU

– High school: Lemont (Lemont, IL)

– National ranking: #57 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9744 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (OT)

#25: Corey Mays (2001)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Morgan Park (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #56 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9795 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (OLB)

#24: Rashard Mendenhall (2005)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Niles West (Skokie, IL)

– National ranking: #55 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9775 rating)

– Position ranking: #10 (RB)

#23: Nyles Morgan (2014)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Crete-Monee (Crete, IL)

– National ranking: #54 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

#22: Luke Ford (2018)

– College: Georgia

– High school: Carterville (Carterville, IL)

– National ranking: #51 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9753 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (TE)

#21: Ty Isaac (2013)

– College: USC

– High school: Joliet Catholic Academy (Joliet, IL)

– National ranking: #49 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9752 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (APB)

#20: Chris Patterson (2004)

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: Hubbard (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #47 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9884 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

#19: Martin O’Donnell (2003)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Downers Grove South (Downers Grove, IL)

– National ranking: #46 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9783 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (OT)

#18: Tim Jamison (2004)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Thornton Township (Harvey, IL)

– National ranking: #46 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9799 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (WDE)

#17: Demetrius Jones (2006)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Morgan Park (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #45 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9792 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (DUAL)

#16: Chris Watt (2009)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, IL)

– National ranking: #40 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9783 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (OG)

#15: Jeff Thomas (2017)

– College: Miami

– High school: East St. Louis (East Saint Louis, IL)

– National ranking: #40 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9807 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (WR)

#14: Roland Martin (2004)

– College: Michigan State

– High school: Harper (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #36 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9841 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (OT)

#13: Dace Richardson (2005)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, IL)

– National ranking: #36 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9845 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (OT)

#12: Matt Roth (2001)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Willowbrook (Villa Park, IL)

– National ranking: #36 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9855 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

#11: Clifton Garrett (2014)

– College: LSU

– High school: Plainfield South (Plainfield, IL)

– National ranking: #36 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9863 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

#10: Dan Doering (2005)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Barrington (Barrington, IL)

– National ranking: #33 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9853 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (OT)

#9: Anthony Moeaki (2005)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, IL)

– National ranking: #30 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9859 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (TE)

#8: A.J. Epenesa (2017)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Edwardsville (Edwardsville, IL)

– National ranking: #27 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9868 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#7: Lawrence Dampeer (2003)

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: MacArthur (Decatur, IL)

– National ranking: #24 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9894 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (DT)

#6: Marquis Johnson (2002)

– College: Texas

– High school: Centennial (Champaign, IL)

– National ranking: #24 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9902 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (WR)

#5: Kyle Williams (2004)

– College: Iowa

– High school: Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)

– National ranking: #22 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9908 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

#4: Martez Wilson (2007)

– College: Illinois

– High school: Simeon (Chicago, IL)

– National ranking: #15 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

#3: Laquon Treadwell (2013)

– College: Ole Miss

– High school: Crete-Monee (Crete, IL)

– National ranking: #14 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9925 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (WR)

#2: Terry Beckner Jr. (2015)

– College: Missouri

– High school: East St. Louis (East Saint Louis, IL)

– National ranking: #13 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9918 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (DT)

#1: Kyle Prater (2010)

– College: USC

– High school: Proviso West (Hillside, IL)

– National ranking: #11 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9948 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (WR)

