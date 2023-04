The NFL dream has come true for Highland, IL native and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta.

The first-team all-Big Ten member was drafted 34th overall in the second round by the Detroit Lions. He will join Jameson Williams as members of the St. Louis metro region to be a part of Detroit.

LaPorta was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2022 and set the school record for tight ends with 153 career receptions.