ST. LOUIS – Grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura and Irina Krush triumphed at the 2023 American Cup event at the Saint Louis Chess Club, earning glory and hefty prize money over the 10-day tournament.

Nakamura and Krush entered as the top seed in the Open and Women’s events, respectively, and went chalk over the duration of the double-elimination tournament.

The event ran from March 17 to March 26, with $300,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. Nakamura bested Wesley So in the final to take home $60,000. Meanwhile, Krush defeated 13-year-old Alice Lee, the youngest player at the event, to secure the $30,000 champion’s prize.