In his fourth time as a finalist, former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt still didn’t get in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night in Phoenix, AZ. Holt who starred along side fellow wide receiver and Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce will have to wait another season for another shot into the Hall. Good news for old St. Louis football fans as Don Coryell, the head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals got into the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally. Coryell coached the “Cardiac Cardinals” from 1973-77, leading them to two division titles and three playoff appearances. Coryell then moved to the Chargers where he coached from 1978-86.

Besides Coryell, eight others were elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Rhonde Barber, DeMarcus Ware, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Chuck Howley.